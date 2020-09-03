Actor Saif to play villain Lankesh in 'Adipurush'

The makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' released a new poster of the film, introducing the villain. Actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Lankesh in the film.

Sharing the poster, the official handle of 'T-Series' wrote: "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon, Lankesh!"

The poster showed the English alphabet A in a huge font. Towards the top end of it, one can see a graphic showing the 10 heads of Saif as Lankesh.

The poster also declared that the film will take us back 7000 years in time to reveal the world's most intelligent demon. Saif's wife Kareena had an interesting take on the poster and the choice of the actor. Sharing the poster, she wrote: "Presenting the most handsome devil in history, my man Saif Ali Khan."

In the middle of August, the makers had announced a new project called 'Adipurush', starring 'Baahubali' star Prabhas in the title role. The film will be directed by Om Raut. It may be recalled that Saif played the villain in that film and essayed the role of Uday Bhan Rathode, a Mughal general.

An official release stated how after 'Tanhaji', Saif would be seen playing the biggest villain of all time in this film. Quoting Prabhas, the statement said: "I am excited about working with a

talented actor like Saif Ali Khan. To be featured alongside such a great actor on the big screen is a matter of pride for me."