Actor Riya interrogated by police for nine hours

Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated for almost nine hours at the police station in relation to his suicide case. She was accompanied by her father.

The source said, "Rhea was asked to show all the text messages exchanged between the two. Her entire phone was scanned, including all their pictures and videos together. Rhea spoke about living in with Sushant and also revealed that they were planning to buy a property as well. She admitted that they did plan to marry by the end of 2020. Police raised suspicion about Rhea moving out of the penthouse and also asked her if they had decided to break up. It seems she informed the police how they had a fight and she left. She showed the text messages exchanged after that between her and Sushant."

Sushant had also called Rhea on the night of June 13, a few hours before he allegedly gave up on his life.

"Rhea not only spoke about Sushant's behavioural changes but proved how he was undergoing treatment for clinical depression. She also shared that he would refuse to take his medication and she tried to coax him to take them but to no avail," the source revealed.

While the police is analysing everything Rhea had to say, they also sent a letter to 'Yash Raj Films' to seek details of the contracts it had signed with him.

"Keeping in view the professional angle, police have started calling some prominent production houses for inquiry. As part of that, police on June 18 sent a letter to 'YRF', seeking details of all the contracts it had signed with the deceased actor. We have also asked for the copies of the contracts that 'YRF' had signed with the actor," a senior police officer said.