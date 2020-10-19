Actor Pratham Chaudhary's song 'Maa' to release this October

Pratham Chaudhary will be seen in an upcoming song 'Maa' which is the remake of a song originally from an award winning short film 'Special Day'. Special Day which is available on Disney+ Hotstar is known for winning multiple awards because of its beautiful concept, The short film features well known faces from Bollywood like Sheeba Chaddha and Shantanu Maheshwari.

When asked Pratham said that 'Maa is a song of love and compassion from a child towards his mother, It's a song dedicated to all the Mothers out there'. The song will feature Namrata Senani and Pratham Chaudhary himself and it will be released under the banner of 'Ek Rupaiya Productions' in Association with 'Raag Audio', Both the companies are owned by Producer Prashant Singh.

Talking about the crews of the song Pratham said that the song is Directed and Edited by Ajay Shivan, and the AD of the song is Tushar Raghav and the Music alongside singing and lyrics is done by Mayur Nagpal. Naming few more from the team Pratham added that it was a collective effort of the crew members which included Vijay Chaudhary who is known for movies Like Bajrangi Bhaijaan as cinematographer, Kamlaxi Gupta as Executive producer and Stylist, Hair and Makeup by Mohit Sehdev, Where casting was done by Nikhil Malhotra, The Music of the song is produced by Christo Mathews and Mixing/Mastering of the song is done by Surbhit and Ajinkya.



The poster of the song Maa is looking very promising, It features Pratham and Namrata together. The song will be available on all the digital streaming platforms like Gaana and Saavn worldwide, Looking at the previous releases under the banner of Prashant Singh's Raag Audio it's quite expected that their listeners are going to love the song.