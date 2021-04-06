Actor Mahima recalls being called 'scarface'

Mahima Chaudhry had made her Hindi film debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 1997 hit film 'Pardes'. After that, she went on to feature in films like 'Dil Hai Tumhaara', 'Dil Kya Kare', 'Dhadkan', 'Daag: The Fire' and several others.

She was a popular actress in the 1990s, but she experienced a career-threatening accident back then. The incident took place on the last day of the shoot of the film 'Dil Kya Kare'. It happened in Bangalore.

Chaudhry became emotional and recalled the time when she was called 'Scarface' due to the accident injuries. She also shared that Ajay Devgn and Kajol were helpful at that time.

"The accident happened when I was on my way to the shoot. Back then, a milk truck hit my car and smashed it into a roundabout," she said.

The actor added, "I did not break any bones, but I did hurt my face. The glass came like bullets into my face."

"When I had my accident, they came to the set when nobody was allowed and they took a shot. And they wrote 'Mahima has had an accident and she has scars on her face, we can finally call her scarface'. This word still hurts me. How nasty can you be?" she lamented.

She further said, "Ajay and Kajol, who were my

producers, saw to it that nobody in the industry got to know about it. At that time, it would have devastated my career."