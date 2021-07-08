Actor Kriti Sanon shares the first look of 'Mimi'

The first look of Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's family entertainer 'Mimi' recently hit the Internet. The poster shows her with a pregnancy bump and the tagline reads, "Nothing like what you are expecting!"

Sanon shared the first look poster with a caption that read, "This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! Stay tuned."

Jio Studios' 'Mimi' reunites Kriti Sanon with her 'Luka Chuppi' director Laxman Utekar and co-star Pankaj Tripathi. Tripathi and Sanon have earlier shared screen space in 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'.

The movie's main plotline is reportedly centered on surrogacy.

Earlier, while speaking with a leading news organisation, Kriti Sanon clarified that 'Mimi' is not going to be a 'serious' or a 'preachy' movie on the subject.

"It is not preachy or serious. It is not like you are going to watch a film on surrogacy and it is going to be a documentary film. It is a very entertaining film, filled with humour and a lot of ups and downs. There is a beautiful graph of the woman I am playing – Mimi - where she wants to be an actress."

Besides 'Mimi', Kriti Sanon has 'Bachchan Pandey' with Akshay Kumar, 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan and 'Adipurush' with South star Prabhas in her kitty.