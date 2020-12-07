Actor Divya Bhatnagar dies due to COVID-19

TV actor Divya Bhatnagar, who had been diagnosed with Coronavirus and pneumonia died in Mumbai at the age of 34. She was put on ventilator support for a few weeks and her family had informed about her condition being critical. Her family had also shifted her to a different hospital to ensure better medical facilities for her.

Many of the colleagues of the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor paid tributes to her.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote on 'Instagram', "Jab koi kisi ke saath nahi hota tha, toh bas tu hi hoti thi. Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jise main daant sakti thi, ruth sakti thi, dil ki baat keh sakti thi. I know life was too hard on you. The pain is intolerable, but I know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats and lies. I will miss you Divu and tu bhi jaanti thi I loved you and cared for you. Badi tu thi, par bacchi bhi tu hi thi. God bless your soul. Jahan bhi hai, tu abhi bas khush reh. You will be missed and remembered. I love you Divya Bhatnagar. You were gone too soon, my friend. Om shanti."

"I'm so heartbroken. RIP my dearest Divya," lamented TV actor Shilpa Shirodkar.

Divya's friend Yuvraj Raghuvanshi had said, "Divya passed away at 3 AM. She had been shifted to Seven Hills Hospital and was suffering from breathing issues since 2 AM and at 3 AM, the doctor declared her dead. It is a big shock for me and her family. May her soul rest in peace."