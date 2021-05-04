Actor Deepika tests COVID-19 positive

'Bajirao Mastani' star Deepika Padukone tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Earlier, it was reported that the Bollywood actor's family, including her parents, Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone and sister, Anisha Padukone had contracted the virus as well.

Prakash Padukone has been recovering from the infection at a hospital in Bengaluru and is likely to be discharged later this week.

"Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha) developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive He is okay now. All his parameters are fine. His wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in a few days," said Vimal Kumar, a close friend of the legendary shuttler.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has some interesting projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83' with husband-actor Ranveer Singh. While he will essay the role of Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev, she will play his wife Romi.

She is also a part of 'Pathan', 'Fighter', a cinematic adaptation of Mahabharata and the Hindi remake of Anne Hathaway-starrer 'The Intern'.