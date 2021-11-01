Actor-comedian Kal Penn reveals his sexuality

Actor-comedian Kal Penn, who came out as gay, revealed that he is engaged to Josh, his partner of 11 years, with whom he is planning a wedding.

Penn, who is one of the most prominent Indian-American actors in Hollywood, shared his story in an interview with 'CBS Sunday Morning' programme while promoting his new tell-all memoir 'You Can't Be Serious'.

"Josh and I have been together for 11 years. We had our 11th anniversary in October. So, writing about it is very matter of fact in our lives and when you are the son of Indian immigrants who says that you want to be an actor, the chaos that creates in your family and your community, will trump anything else, always," the 44-year-old actor said.

The actor said he 'discovered my sexuality relatively late in life' compared to many other people.

"There is no timeline on this stuff. People figure their stuff out at different times in their lives, so I'm glad I did when I did," he later told 'People' magazine.

He added, "I have always been very public about my relationship with everybody I have personally interacted with. I'm excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents and my brother, four people who I'm closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They do not love attention and shy away from the limelight."

Published by 'Simon and Schuster', 'You Can't Be Serious' hit the stands on November 2 and the actor said he hopes people enjoy the book.

"I hope it makes people laugh and smile," he added.

Penn said he and Josh, whose last name has not been revealed, are trying to work out the wedding plans.

"Obviously I am engaged to a man and our families will be there for the wedding. The big disagreement now is whether it is a huge wedding or a tiny wedding. I want a big Indian wedding. Josh hates attention, so he has said, 'Or we could just do a quick 20-minute thing with our families and that is it'."