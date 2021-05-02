'Action is a niche thing'

As an action hero, Vidyut Jammwal undoubtedly raised the bar with his high-octane stunt sequences. The Bollywood actor, who recently completed a decade in the industry, said that becoming a star was never his dream.

"I just had one mission - I wanted everyone to know what Kalaripayattu is. I never thought 'Mujhe hero banna hai.' Today, I am proud that I have taken it to the world. When I met Jackie Chan at the 'Jackie Chan International Film Week', he acknowledged Kalaripayattu as an Indian martial art form and for me, it was a huge achievement," he shared.

He added, "I feel that I have been blessed by the entire country and that has kept me going. It does not feel like it has been 10 years. When you are in the sea, swimming towards your destination, you do not see the difficulties and obstacles, you just strive to reach the other side. That is how it has been for me. Also, I believe that if you rejoice in others' success, you will be successful as well."

"The term 'typecast' is very restrictive. People limit you by saying, 'This is who you are and this is how you look'. I joined films with the belief that I am limitless and that has not changed. Having said that, I feel very proud to be an action hero because no matter where you go in the world, people will recognise you. Everyone understands action. During my visit to Africa, England and the US, people on the street recognised me as 'the action hero of India'. That is a great feeling," Vidyut stated.

He further mentioned, "All these tags are in people's heads. Take Tom Cruise, for example. He is one of the biggest action stars in the world, but he also does romantic films. I am just somebody who genuinely enjoys performing stunts. Action is not something that everyone can do. It is a niche thing and I am happy that I belong to that breed."