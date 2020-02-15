Acting is way more challenging than modelling: Diana Penty
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Diana Penty who began her career as a model says that even though she misses doing runway shows, she won't be able to go back to it full time.
"I used to love doing the runway shows when I was a model and I miss that sometimes now. But it's great to go back to it every now and then as 'showstopper'."
The "Cocktail" actress, however, adds that acting is more challenging a job and it keeps her going.
"For me, acting is way more challenging because it pushes you to get out of your comfort zone and try new things with each film. I love challenging myself; it's what keeps me going. So as much as I love my time as a model, I don't think I'd be able to go back to it full time," said Penty.
Talking about the best memories of being a model, she said: "Working and modelling in New York was definitely a life changing experience for me. Walking the shows at New York Fashion Week was such a great high. I will never forget those days."
The leggy beauty is currently shooting for "Shiddat" which will release later this year. "It's an intense love story, which is something I've never attempted before. So I'm really looking forward to it. It's also really special as I'll be working with the Maddock team again for the first time after 'Cocktail'."
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Govt closely monitoring agriculture credit given by banks:...15 Feb 2020 9:22 AM GMT
Jeep, man on Pune airport's runway force early takeoff of...15 Feb 2020 9:02 AM GMT
Missing youth found dead with slit throat in Muzaffarnagar15 Feb 2020 8:52 AM GMT
Kejriwal calls Cabinet ministers for dinner ahead of...15 Feb 2020 8:51 AM GMT
Fire at hotel basement in Delhi15 Feb 2020 8:40 AM GMT