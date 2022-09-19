Acting feels 'different' after a break, says Cameron Diaz

After eight years away from Hollywood, Cameron Diaz recently opened up about her upcoming 'Netflix' movie 'Back in Action'. She said that she was 'both' nervous and excited about getting back in front of the camera.

"It's a little bit of muscle memory, you know what I mean?" she explained during her recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon.

She added, "I did that for so long, it's kind of like the process. I kind of just fell back into it, but it feels a little bit different."

Diaz also gushed how it was 'amazing' to return to acting alongside Jamie Foxx, with whom she previously appeared in the 1999 sports drama 'Any Given Sunday' and the 2014 remake of the musical 'Annie'.

"The last movie I made was 'Annie' with Jamie and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. He's so great, easy, professional and talented. Just being able to work with him will be so much fun."

Jamie, who Cameron described 'like a racehorse', serves as both her co-star and executive producer on 'Back in Action', which will begin its production later this year, reported 'eonline.com'.

Earlier, Jamie Fox, who revealed how he convinced her to come out of retirement for the film, said, "We just begged and pleased on my knees, like, 'Just give the people one more again'."

"We love her. We've been waiting on her and this is just going to be fantastic," he added.

During her break from acting, Cameron married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden in 2015 and welcomed daughter Raddix in 2019.