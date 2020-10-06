Acropolis Mall organises 'Ya Devi 2020' finale

Acropolis Mall, one of the premium malls of India, presented the grand finale of 'Ya Devi 2020' season two of Ms Blooming Kolkata on October 4. The mall also unveiled the 'Puja Shopping Bonanza' christened as 'Shopping Pe Topping' on the occasion.



'Ya Devi 2020' has been an initiative undertaken by the mall on its 5th birth anniversary. Its aim is to provide a platform for womenfolk to showcase their talent in makeover and other aspects of life.

Shalini Mukherjee Tanwani from New Alipur was adjudged the winner of 'Ya Devi 2020', while Puja Chowdhury from Behala and Shalini Chatterjee from Salt Lake were adjudged first and second runners up respectively.

At the function, Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group, developer of 'Acropolis mall', 'Ibiza the Fern resort and Spa', 'Princeton Club' and residential projects presented the accolades to the winners in presence of actor Arjun Chakraborty.

Arkana Paul Chowdhury, winner of 'Ms Blooming Kolkata 2019', Anwesa Chakraborty, winner of 'Miss Plus Size India 2019' and judge of 'Ya Devi 2020'; Sangita Sinha, winner of 'Mrs Asia Grand Universe 2019' and judge of 'Ya Devi 2020' and many others were present at the launch and also at the grand finale of the function.

Commenting on the initiative, Saket Mohta said, "People have started beating COVID-19 blue and congregating at the shopping malls and other places to carry on their normal activities in life mall. To add to the Durga Puja shopping fervour, we have introduced a puja shopping bonanza for our consumers and we hope people will come to Acropolis mall and avail this offer. We

are happy to have witnessed the increasing footfall of enthusiastic shoppers. We

take care of personal safety and hygiene

measures in a stringent manner at 'Acropolis'."