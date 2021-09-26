Acropolis Mall organises grand finale of 'Ms Blooming Kolkata'

Acropolis Mall, India's one of the premium malls, organised the grand finale of 'Ya Devi 2021' season 3 of 'Ms Blooming Kolkata'. The mall celebrated its 6th birth anniversary with much fanfare on this occasion.

Dishani Roy from Behala was adjudged the winner of the contest while Debjani Das from Santoshpur Garden and Sudeshna Das Banerjee from Dumdum were adjudged first and second runners up respectively. Dhriti Das won Miss Photogenic Face Award while Rupali Chakraborty bagged the award for conceiving the best promotional reel on Instagram about Acropolis.

'Ya Devi – Ms Blooming Kolkta', an initiative undertaken by Acropolis Mall in the year 2019, aims at providing a platform to ordinary women to showcase their talent in makeovers and other aspects of life. It was the third edition of the beauty pageant.

The contest was launched digitally in Kolkata where 75 contestants from different age groups and social strata participated and showcased their talents online. A grooming session for the 25 shortlisted candidates was organised digitally to prepare them for the contest.

At the formal function, Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group, presented awards to the winners in the presence of other dignitaries. Commenting on the initiative Saket said, "Woman epitomizes power and energy. A woman can excel in any field given an opportunity. We at Acropolis mall, are providing a platform to the women fraternity to prove their mettle and manifest their power. Ya Devi - Ms Blooming Kolkta is an opportunity for those who want to chase their dream in modeling. Keeping covid situation in mind, we organized this contest digitally. We will provide a modeling assignment to the winners for our promotional campaign at Acropolis. This will prepare them for their professional journey ahead. I wish all of them good luck in their future endeavors."

"Moreover, today Acropolis has completed six years of operations. Housing more than 90 brands in different categories, Acropolis has become the preferred one-stop shopping destination and outing for families. We hope to serve our valued guests for years to come. We have introduced exciting Puja shopping Bonanza to enable people to celebrate bounties with their shopping. However, we strictly are adhering to the health and hygiene norms to prevent contraction. We hope people

would celebrate Durga Puja with adequate cautious steps to keep the deadly covid at bay".