Acropolis Mall celebrates International Children's Day

In an effort to create a world of reverie for children, Acropolis, India's premium mall organised Kidsopolis, a Children's Day Celebration. Linc Pen was the exclusive gift sponsor, Calcutta Delicacies was the exclusive food partner and Batcaves Popcorn was the popcorn partner.



Over 200 children from Kolkata congregated at Acropolis to participate in the carnival. Children from Pathchala, a non profilt organization working for underprivileged children in and around Kalighat, also participated in the celebration.

Actor Sonalee Chaudhuri graced the occasion along with Anisha Mohta, founder-director of Binge Baefikar and wife of Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group. Mr. K Vijayan GM, Acropolis. Arpita Basu, former Mrs. Bengal 2nd runner up, Miss Asia Universe Iconic Jury, actress, model and motivational speaker, judged the fashion show participated by the kids. Debjani Bhattacharya, choreographer and classical dancer judged the fancy dress competition.

Commenting on the celebration, K Vijayan, GM, Acropolis said , " Covid has turned children captive in their houses for the last two years. It has impacted children in manifold ways and impacted

their psyche. Hence It is extremely crucial to develop their listening and reading skills, creative thinking and power of visualization. We are very happy to have experienced good participation from children and parents in the second edition of Kidsopolis 2.0 ."