Ace designer to bring weavers in the limelight

Neelay Sengupta, one of the eminent fashion designers from Kolkata, will be showcasing 'Dashabhuja' - his exclusive collection, online. Last year his musical fashion show 'Thakur Barir Saaj Poshak' – The Wardrobe of Tagore Family, at Manchester, U.K., attained enormous admiration with Bhasha Mukherjee Miss England, 2019 being the showstopper.



West Bengal is the root for art and culture. One such art is weaving. Weavers play a major role when it comes to costume designing. But with the COVID-19 outbreak, Bengal with the rest of the world is experiencing major economic setbacks and even weaver artisans are struggling hard for survival. 'Weaving' for these artisans is both passion and profession. Neelay Sengupta, in association with Aneebee entertainment will be showcasing 'Dashabhuja', the 10 finest creations of these weavers. Senco Gold will be the jewellery partner and Siti Cable will be the electronic media partner for broadcasting the event exclusively. 'Dashabhuja' will be graced by the renowned and dignified women from different cultural and social arenas. Alokananda Roy, Promita Mullick, Subha Pal, Tanushree Shankar, Sutapa Talukdar, Priti Patel, Shrabani Sen, Gauri Basu, Rupali Basu and Monika Lahiri will grace the occasion, as distinguished dignitaries, with exclusively designed sarees by these artisans.

Mark your presence at the event as the designer portrays beauty and richness of handloom creations to the rest of the world.