Abhishek slams Akshay for calling actors 'slow at work'

Ludo' star Abhishek Bachchan raised his voice against film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi's jibe at other actors. The film exhibitor had made compliments to Akshay Kumar's for his quick work when he sets his feet to shoot films.

Abhishek said that since different people have a different pace, thus it would be unfair to call out them like that.

"Amazing how Akshay Kumar finishes off the shoot of an entire film in the amount of time that other stars take to learn a skill which they need to act out in a small scene or so! And more often than not, his film turns out to be the bigger hit! More actors need to 'plan' better," wrote Akshaye Rathi.

Junior Bachchan quickly responded to Rathi's complimenting tweet for Akshay: "Not fair! Each to their own. Different people are motivated by different things. And have a different pace at doing things."

As Akshaye defended his original statement by writing that the only way to give a boost to the film industry right now is to make films quickly and 'generate a lot of work', Abhishek protested, "Good work begets more work! One cannot be making films for just the sake of making films. In the long run, you will end up doing more damage to the industry. It is a bit of a catch 22."

"Yes agree, but in unprecedented times like these where people are slowly (and dare I say reluctantly) returning to the cinemas. Bad films could discourage even the few to just wait and see it digitally or on TV," said Abhishek on being told that the lack of content could lead to many theatres permanently shutting shop.

Abhishek further responded to a 'Twitter' user. The user claimed that he felt bad as he himself was 'slow' and advised him to 'work hard and become fast', to which the actor wrote, "Mr Prabhakar, during this pandemic, I completed a web series, a documentary and finished three films. I also released and promoted the web series, one movie and the documentary too. I do not think speed is my problem."