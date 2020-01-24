Abhishek Bachchan starts filming 'Bob Biswas'

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday started the shoot of his next film "Bob Biswas" to be directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh.

Abhishek shared the news on Instagram.

"Lights.Camera. Nomoshkar! Shoot day one. #BobBiswas here we go," he wrote

alongside the picture of the clapperboard from the film's sets.

Bob Biswas was a breakout character in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's thriller "Kahaani". Played by actor Saswata Chatterjee, Bob was an LIC agent who moonlighted as a cold-blooded contract killer.

Abhishek also posted the pictures of Bob's signature glasses and Motorola handset used by the character in the 2012 film.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is co-producing the project through Red Chillies Entertainment with Ghosh's Bound Script Production.