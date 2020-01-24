Abhishek Bachchan starts filming 'Bob Biswas'
Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday started the shoot of his next film "Bob Biswas" to be directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh.
Abhishek shared the news on Instagram.
"Lights.Camera. Nomoshkar! Shoot day one. #BobBiswas here we go," he wrote
alongside the picture of the clapperboard from the film's sets.
Bob Biswas was a breakout character in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's thriller "Kahaani". Played by actor Saswata Chatterjee, Bob was an LIC agent who moonlighted as a cold-blooded contract killer.
Abhishek also posted the pictures of Bob's signature glasses and Motorola handset used by the character in the 2012 film.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is co-producing the project through Red Chillies Entertainment with Ghosh's Bound Script Production.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I : Kohli falls for 45, IND...24 Jan 2020 9:45 AM GMT
Kohli maintains top spot, Rahane moves up to eighth in ICC...24 Jan 2020 9:40 AM GMT
Ex-Cabinet members appointed to Putin's administration24 Jan 2020 9:39 AM GMT
Two Indians quarantined in Mumbai over coronavirus fears24 Jan 2020 9:30 AM GMT
Storm in NCP as Sharad Pawar's Delhi home security removed24 Jan 2020 9:22 AM GMT