Abhimanyu, Mrunal signs 'Aankh Micholi'

Mumbai: Actor Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu will be seen with Mrunal Thakur in family entertainer Aankh Micholi, which is being helmed by Umesh Shukla.

After the success of 102 Not Out, Sony Pictures Films India and Shukla have come together for this new project, which revolves around a family of misfits. It is expected to be a Diwali 2020 release.

Talking about the film, director and producer Shukla said: "The film is very close to my heart and I am proud to have been able to bring such an exciting cast together. Since it's a complete family entertainer, we thought of releasing the film on Diwali and I can promise that audiences will be in for a laugh riot."

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz.

Sachin-Jigar will be composing the music for the film. Aankh Micholi has been written by Jitendra Parmar.

On the film announcement, Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India said: "Shukla, through his work over the years, has the innate ability to enthral audiences by connecting with them through a

powerful, humourous and entertaining narrative."