Abhilasha, Sriprada pass away due to COVID-19

Abhilasha Patil, who appeared in popular Hindi films like 'Chhichhore', 'Good Newwz' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

Her co-star Sanjay Kulkarni, who worked with her on a show called 'Baap Manus', confirmed the news of her death.

"On May 5 around six, I got a call from Jyoti Patil, who worked with us in 'Baap Manus', about Abhilasha's poor health. I learned she had gone to Benaras where she got a fever and on her return to Mumbai, she tested positive for Coronavirus. I tried reaching out to her, but both of her numbers were switched off. Then around 8:30 pm, actor Anand Prabhu, who played our son on the same show, informed me about her demise. This has been so shocking because she had so much to achieve in

life. She had plans. Abhilasha was kind-hearted and such a hardworking artiste. It is a huge loss to the industry," he lamented.

Bollywood veteran actor Sriprada, who worked in films like 'Bewafa Sama', 'Aag Ke Sholay' and the TV series 'Zee Horror Show', breathed her last due to the virus. The actor had worked with several Bollywood stars, including Dharmendra and the late Vinod Khanna in the 1989 movie 'Batwara'.

'Naagin' star Sudhaa Chandran, who had worked with Sriprada in several projects in the past expressed her grief and penned a heartfelt note for her.

"A sad news came on May 5 - actor Sriprada is no more. She was a great human, a very noble soul, a caring, loving and a good actor. I worked with her on several projects. Om Shanti my dear, you will be truly missed," she wrote on 'Instagram'.