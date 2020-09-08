'Aarya' to be dubbed in six languages

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Madhvani is happy that his Hindi web series 'Aarya' will be dubbed in six different languages. The show will now also be available in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam.

"In a diverse country like ours, we have been given this tremendous opportunity to present our story in six different languages. I think audiences will now be able to develop a deeper connection with the story and the world of 'Aarya'," said Madhvani.

Sushmita Sen's comeback show 'Aarya' delves into how organised crime and betrayal runs deep in a family. It is about the protagonist Aarya and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened. The 'Hotstar Specials' show also features Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.

The show had released on 'Disney+ Hotstar VIP' in June.