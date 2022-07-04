'Aarya' season three in development
Mumbai: Actor Sushmita Sen-led crime drama series "Aarya" is set to return for the third season, creator Ram Madhvani announced on Monday.
The International Emmy-nominated show is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series "Penoza".
Madhvani shared the announcement on his Instagram page.
"Aarya season 3 in development. Creator @madhvaniram, @sushmitasen47, @disneyplushotstar and @endemolshineind collaborate once again to escalate the excitement," the post read.
The first season of the series revolved around a happily married woman Aarya (Sen), whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), is shot and a threat looms over her family due to Tej's possible involvement in an illegal drug racket.
The second season followed Aarya's journey, combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children.
"Aarya" was nominated in the best drama category at the 2021 International Emmy Awards, where it was bested by the Israeli thriller series "Tehran".
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi to star in MX Player series 'Dharavi Bank'4 July 2022 3:09 PM GMT
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler leaves rehab, wants to be 'back on stage'4 July 2022 3:08 PM GMT
'Comicstaan' season three to premiere on July 154 July 2022 3:07 PM GMT
'Aarya' season three in development4 July 2022 3:05 PM GMT
I was suppressed for long time; will not resort to vendetta politics:...4 July 2022 2:15 PM GMT