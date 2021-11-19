Ahead of 'Aarya 2' release, Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, who essays the main role in the series, recently revisited the show and how it impacted her in life.

Sushmita shared, "I feel before 'Aarya', I was kind of an actor. On the personal front also, I faced quite a lot of challenges and a challenging five-year period at the end of it. I felt like the universe had to reward me because I have worked so hard to get there! And I can call 'Aarya' that reward! It came at the right time, not just on a professional level."

"Playing Aarya has been a worthy experience and to do so successfully, showcasing the relationship of a mother and of a woman who can hold the family together, even if the family belongs to the underworld and drug mafia, you glue it all together. I think 'Aarya' changed my life on many levels. It was an exciting and lovely series as an actor to be a part of. I think it was an all-round experience which has changed my life for the better, for sure," she added.

Helmed by Ram Madhvani, recently the 'Aarya 2' teaser was revealed by the makers and the audiences got a closer look at Sushmita's fierce personality. In the brief glimpse, the actor can be seen giving a ferocious look as she walks through the colours in the air, with her gaze stuck at an infinite point.