Aarya 2: Sushmita dons the role of an unwilling gangster

Mumbai: After emerging as one of the most gripping thrillers from India with an International Emmy nomination for best drama series, 'Aarya' is set to hit the digital scene with season 2. What makes it one of the most anticipated OTT series is that its trailer is rife with surprising twists.

The key question its trailer raised is – 'Can Aarya Sareen escape her past, or will her own family betray her, yet again?' Disney+ Hotstar, Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films are ecstatic to offer 'Aarya season 2', starring Sushmita Sen in the role of an unwilling outlaw. Conceptualised and created

for India by Ram Madhvani, the series is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series 'Penoza' by NL Film (Banijay Group). 'Aarya Season 2' will be available only on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10, 2021.

The second season of 'Aarya' follows the journey of a mother combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children. Will her family continue to be her strength or will her own trustworthy people turn against her? Sushmita Sen will be seen reprising the role of Aarya Sareen and she will be joined by actors Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani amongst others.

Talking about the upcoming season, Ram Madhvani said, "We are excited to present the trailer of 'Aarya Season 2'. Aarya, as a character, symbolises strength and vulnerability. She has to face her past so that she can save her family to protect her future. In the second season, the audiences encounter Aarya in a new light".