Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett and others to star in 'Black Mirror' S6
Los Angeles: The much-anticipated season six of the anthology series "Black Mirror" has cast actors Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Paapa Essiedu and Zazie Beetz in pivotal roles.
According to Variety, the upcoming season of the Netflix show is currently in production.
Other actors to have joined the Charlie Brooker-created dystopian drama are Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan.
Details about stories are being kept under wraps.
The fifth season of 'Black Mirror', featuring Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus premiered on Netflix in June 2019.
"Black Mirror" made its debut on the British network Channel 4 in 2011, where it aired for two seasons. The show moved to Netflix in 2016.
