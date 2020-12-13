Aanand Rai to make biopic on chess legend

Director Aanand L Rai will make a biopic on the king of Indian chess Viswanathan Anand. The five-time world champion gave permission for a biopic to be made on him. The film, which will be produced by 'Sundial Entertainment', will be directed by Rai, who previously helmed movies such as 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Zero'.

A source gave the news and said, "Viswanathan Anand had in the past received numerous offers for a biopic to be made on him, but he had refused. This time, things just fell in place and Anand has given his nod. It happened very recently."

The biopic's plot is still being discussed and the cast and crew will be finalised.

"The production team will be making an official announcement shortly and give out more details on the biopic," added the source.

The film is scheduled to go on the floors in the first half of 2021.

"It will chronicle Anand's journey right from his childhood, to becoming India's first-ever Grandmaster, to winning the world titles and all the other major milestones in a career that has spanned well over three decades," said the source.