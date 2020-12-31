Aanand, Gautam test COVID-19 positive

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai tested positive for COVID-19. He confirmed the diagnosis and took to his social media account to inform that he was in quarantine and anyone who came in contact with him recently should get tested.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive. I just wanted to inform everyone that I do not feel any symptoms and I feel fine. I'm quarantining as instructed by the authorities. Anyone who has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine and follow the government protocols. Thank you for support," wrote Rai.

The director was shooting for his next directorial 'Atrangi Re' with actors Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

On the other hand, actor Gautam Gulati, who is popularly known for TV shows 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' and 'Kasamh Se' also tested positive for the Coronavirus.

"COVID-19 sucks," the former 'Bigg Boss' winner

captioned the picture. According to a source close to Gulati, he was quarantined in

London. He will be seen next in Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.