Aamir's daughter reveals she's clinically depressed

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan said that she is clinically depressed and has been for four years. Her revelation came on recently on World Mental Health Day.

Sharing a video of herself speaking to camera, Ira wrote in an 'Instagram' post, "A lot has been going on and a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay. There is no way to say it all in one go. But I would like to think I have figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understanding about mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be way. Let us start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day to you all."

"Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I have been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I was not sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better," added Ira.

She later questioned, "Let us start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?"

Ira made her debut as a theatre director with an adaptation of Euripides' work 'Medea'. She recently shared pictures and videos of her first-ever creation as a tattoo artist.