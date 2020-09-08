Aamir's brother says he was drugged

Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan is known for appearing in a film called 'Mela'. However, his acting career could not take off really well. A lot of controversies followed with Faisal, who had made several claims in 2007 by saying that he was being kept under house arrest by his brother.

After years, Faisal once again opened up and shared his side of the story. In an interview, he went down the memory lane and spoke about how he was forcefully fed medicines for mental illness. He also shared how he was looked down upon by certain someone at Aamir's 50th birthday bash. He even mentioned being insulted by Bollywood producer Karan Johar.

Post the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the debate over nepotism and groupism has once again gained momentum. Sharing his views on how the industry functions, Faisal said, "If your work flops, then they will not treat you well. They do not even look at you and it has happened to me. On my brother's 50th birthday, I was looked down upon by someone. I do not wish to take the name. But Karan Johar acted weird with me as he put me down. He insulted me when I was trying to talk to someone and trying to disconnect with the person I was talking to. So, a lot of such things have happened and even I have been through it."

Faisal went on to narrate how directors would refuse to meet him after his film 'Mela'.