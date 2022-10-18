Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman are icons: Katrina

Katrina Kaif spoke about how it was working with her 'Phone Bhoot' co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter after having worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

While she called the three Khans 'icons', Katrina, who will soon be seen in 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Ishaan and Siddhant, called them both hardworking and enthusiastic.

In a recent video shared by Farhan Akhtar, who is backing 'Phone Bhoot', Katrina Kaif said, "Working with Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman, I mean, they are such icons. They elevate everything they are in. They see the picture in totality. So, every suggestion that they give helps your character and story. Being on sets in those kinds of films is absolutely wonderful."

Katrina has worked with Shah Rukh in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' (2012) and 'Zero' (2018), with Aamir in 'Dhoom 3' (2013) and 'Thugs of Hindostan' (2018) and with Salman in many films, including 'Partner' (2007), 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012), 'Bharat' (2019) and others.

When asked to comment on her working with Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time after working with Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir in many films, Kaif said, "Ishaan and Siddhant are so enthusiastic. They are always working so hard and constantly rehearsing. Comedy is all about spontaneity and the fact that they could bring so much energy to the rehearsals was wonderful. They love what they do. And it is so wonderful to see."