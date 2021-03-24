Aamir, Ramesh test COVID-19 positive

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who was working on his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', an official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer 'Forrest Gump', tested positive for the Coronavirus.

"Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he is doing fine. All those who came in contact with him

in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern," a spokesperson of the actor confirmed.

Film producer Ramesh Taurani also tested positive for the virus. He shared the news on his 'Instagram' and informed that he tested positive after taking the first dose of the vaccine.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and have informed the BMC. I have been following all the precautions and taking medications to get better. If you have interacted with me in the past two weeks please do get tested. I have taken my first vaccine dose and hope to recover from this soon. Please wear a mask and stay safe," wrote Ramesh.