Aamir makes you push your boundaries and evolve as an actor: Harry Parmar

Mr Perfectionist of the Hindi film industry, Aamir Khan leaves a lasting impression on everyone he works with. Actors from across the country have often gushed about his professionalism and love for films, and his latest collaborator, Harry



Parmar holds similar views.

Harry, who shared the screen with Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', says he always heard about Aamir being a perfectionist. However, everything was validated once he stepped on the set and he watched him work so hard. "He deserves the label of perfectionist because while shooting, he would insist on giving multiple takes until he and the director were completely satisfied with the result. He would often come up to other actors and ask their point of view on specific scenes. He was always open to suggestions, and I loved that about him. Everything he does, he gives his 500 percent to it."

Harry recalls shooting a fight sequence with him and calls it a very valuable learning experience.

While multiple takes and repeated rehearsals could be a gruelling process for other actors on the set, Harry asserts that he felt the opposite. "The more takes he asked us to do, the more it helped us push our boundaries and bring out the versatility in us. With every take, we tried to present something different. I think that's what helped me evolve as a performer to a significant extent," he adds.

In the film, Harry plays the character of Abbas Bhai, who meets an aspiring actor Rupa (Kareena Kapoor's character) in Mumbai and makes false promises to her. Later, when Rupa realises his true intentions, she gets him arrested. Harry says, these are the kinds of characters he is comfortable playing. "Although it is an actor's job to play any kind of role, I feel characters that have a certain grey side to them come to me very naturally. I feel comfortable portraying them on screen. Having said that, every character requires a certain amount of preparation. For example, for my character in 'Laal...', I had to understand the thought process of Abbas, the nuances, tonality and more." He concludes, "Once I was prepared, things became simple."