Aamir cancels 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shoot

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is one of the highly anticipated films. The film has been shot in several locations so far such as Kolkata, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Amritsar. Two schedules in Delhi and Ladakh were still pending. However, the shoot was brought to a halt in March owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. While the shoot for films and television shows has gradually resumed, with safety measures, it was reported that 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shoot will not resume until October.

Recently, Aamir Khan reportedly cancelled the Ladakh schedule of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' post Indo- China clash at Galwan Valley. Also, actor-producer Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan are considering shifting the shoot to Kargil.

"Given the current scenario, shooting in Ladakh is out of the question. So Aamir, Advait and the top brass at the studio are considering shifting the venue to Kargil. The final call will be taken in the coming weeks," said one source.

Aamir Khan also informed the co-producers that he does not wish to put the entire team at risk by resuming shoot so soon.

The source further added that with Aamir Khan's staff members testing positive for Coronavirus recently, he is more certain that he will not return to the set until the situation is under control.

"Aamir also pointed out that though a significant portion of the movie remains to be filmed, the creators and the studio have decided to exercise caution and hold off the shoot for now," said the source.