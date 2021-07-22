Aaliyah was miffed by #MeToo claims against her father

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, said that she was bothered by him being misrepresented after #MeToo allegations were made against him in 2020.

In a recent interview, Aaliyah, who is an influencer with her 'YouTube' channel, said that those who know her father know that he is a 'teddy bear'. She said that he has been deliberately trying to shield her from controversies, as it exacerbates her anxiety.

"The #MeToo claims bothered me a lot. The hate does not get to me - it is the misrepresentation of his character that bothers me. Peoplethink he is a terrible man, but ask anyone close to me and they will say that he is the biggest softy teddy bear you will ever meet," said Aaliyah.

She added, "This is what gives me anxiety and not hate. I know that whatever hate I get for him is just from people who do not have anything better to do with their lives. My dad also has been trying to make more of an effort to keep his things away from me because he does not want it to make my anxiety worse."