A world dominated by overwhelming competitiveness

The inspirational exterior of IIT Kharagpur rarely shares its light with the despair, self-doubt and other mental challenges that the engineering aspirants face inside the campus. But that is what Netflix's upcoming series 'Alma Matters: Inside the IIT Dream' is intended to explore.

The OTT streamer recently shared the trailer of the docuseries and the clip shows its students giving a sense of what it means to be an IITian.

Directed by Pratik Patra and Prashant Raj and produced by 'Dopamine Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd', 'Alma Matters' aims to delve into the world of IIT Kharagpur, which is dominated by overwhelming competitiveness, inherent sexism, a fight to 'preserve identity' and also an undying spirit to overcome challenges.

One of the highlights of the trailer are the evident isolation that one might feel in an environment such as IIT Kharagpur's, where the students are detached from the realities of the outer world as the harshness of the place itself looms large on one's mind.

It is also the same place that gives a sense of bonhomie to its inhabitants, as they find companionship and comfort in shared joys and sorrows. A big surprise in the trailer comes towards the end, as maverick comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath, who is an IIT Kharagpur alumnus. 'Alma Matters', which is a three-part series, will begin streaming on 'Netflix' from May 14.