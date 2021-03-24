A walk to remember Marriott's CEO Arne Sorenson

Marriott Hotels, Delhi NCR came together to pay tribute to Arne Sorenson, Marriott's Global President and CEO, who recently died due to pancreatic cancer.



With Jatin Khanna, Market Vice President for North India, Bhutan and Nepal; Nitesh Gandhi, General Managers of all Delhi NCR hotels and JW Marriott, New Delhi and Cluster General Manager for Rajasthan; Suman Gahlot, General Manager, 'Aloft New Delhi', Aerocity; Rahul Puri, Multi-Property General Manager for 'Westin' Gurugram and 'Westin' Sohna; Amit Sachdeva, General Manager, 'Courtyard by Marriott', Gurugram; Sanjay Gupta, General Manager, 'Le Meridien', Gurugram and Sumit Bansal, General Manager, 'Four Points by Sheraton', New Delhi and their respective team members came together to take a two-kilometer walk of the New Delhi's 'Aerocity Complex' as Arne Sorenson loved to stay active. He would always take out time for his run or walk despite his busy schedule.

The walk was organised by the team of JW Marriott, New Delhi. After a brief address by Jatin Khanna and all the general managers, the walk started at 7:30 am from JW Marriott, New Delhi and after a stretch of two kilometers covering the 'Aerocity Complex', the walk concluded back at the hotel.

There was a surprise 'Zumba Session' for all the participants which further energised the entire ambience. The team at JW Marriott, New Delhi had put a delicious breakfast spread for all the participants.