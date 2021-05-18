A unique fiesta that engages with the arts

The National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi is creating a virtual museum space through its online summer programme 'NAIMISHA 2021'. This unique art fiesta will provide a platform to create and engage with the arts. The current duration of the programme is May 17 to June 13, 2021.



The planned workshops and hosts of related events are expected to spark imagination, creativity and interest in visual and other related arts. The idea behind designing and delivering online interactive programmes is to provide a creative outlet to children and all interested adults. Lead artists have joined the programme as teachers and mentors to add zest to this unique pedagogic carnival. The announcement of the workshops on May 13 has been welcomed all over the country, which is evident from the number of children and adults who have already registered.

Workshops have been designed on painting, sculpture, printmaking, videography, puppeteering and other related arts. The 'NGMA NAIMISHA' portal will also stream a curated film festival for the participants from NGMA's private collection.

A session on storytelling and performances will be held every Friday. During the opening week, maestro Saskia Rao – de Haas, iconic cellist and composer, will regale participants with her music and stories. She will be accompanied by her fifteen-year-old gifted pianist son.

DG NGMA Adwaita Gadanayak remarks, "I firmly believe in making museums accessible to everyone. 'NAIMISHA 2021', our summer art fiesta, is a continuation of our effort to reach out to people and connect them with our museum and other cultural spaces. This is especially important in times of crisis such as this unprecedented one when the need to connect to a transcendental human experience becomes extremely important."

The exhibition of selected artworks from 'NAIMISHA 2021' will be displayed on NGMA's website and 'SO-HAM', the cultural media platform of 'NGMA', for public viewing soon.

The details of all activities will be available on NGMA's official website and 'Facebook', 'Twitter', 'Instagram' and 'SoHam' page.