A step towards 'healthier you'

Renowned actor and MLA June Malia inaugurated the 'Diet Clinic' of Dietitian Nidhi Prakash on October 8, 2021, at Ballygunge. Nidhi Prakash is practicing in Kolkata for the last several years. She had earlier worked at Apollo and Rockland Hospitals in Delhi. She specialises in weight loss/gain diet, diabetic, renal and cardiac diets. Dietitian Nidhi Prakash has also helped various Tollywood celebrities with their health goals. She believes in weight loss through a healthy balanced diet over fad diets, pills and meal replacement shakes.