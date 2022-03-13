A starry night at the Critics' Choice Awards!

Film Critics Guild' and 'Motion Content Group' presented Critics' Choice Awards that witnessed a starry night.



Critics' Choice Awards is a platform that felicitates talent of the vast entertainment industry across the space of series, short films and feature films. The awards night was hosted by multifaceted actor Aparshakti Khurana.

Anupama Chopra, Chairperson of 'Film Critics Guild' said, "The Critics' Choice Awards is about recognising craft and celebrating talent across languages. We are honoured to felicitate the indomitable spirit of creativity."

Prashanth Kumar, CEO, 'GroupM South Asia' said, "Congratulations to all the winners. A big thanks to everyone who has contributed to the entertainment industry. We applaud the efforts and hard work our artists and technicians undertook amid the pandemic."

Abhyanand Singh, Group CEO and Co-Founder of 'Vistas Media Capital' said, "It was wonderful to hear stories from creators and filmmakers and have winners express gratitude. We are delighted to have the company of brilliant minds."

The show kicked off with a red-carpet walk followed by felicitations. The red carpet witnessed the presence of Jackie Shroff, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pratik Gandhi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Richa Chadha, Adarsh Gourav, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Neena Gupta, Amol Parashar and others.

Critics' Choice Awards celebrated the best of Indian web series, short films and feature films made in this past year across 23 categories.