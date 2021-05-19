A season full of action and comedy

OTT streamer 'Amazon Prime Video' dropped the trailer of the hotly anticipated web series 'The Family Man season 2'. On the early morning of May 19, the trailer of the upcoming season made its way to 'YouTube' and the viewers got to see Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee's lead character Srikant at it once more.

But this time, the circumstances are different with the lead experiencing maximum FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), as 'The Family Man 2' trailer is all about action, drama, thrill and even comedy.

Newbie Samantha Akkineni enters the force of this complicated world with a mission and demands most of the attention with her impressive act in the gripping trailer. The creators call it 'hot and happening' Chennai as events unfold in the southern state while Srikant languishes in a nine-to-five job. From marital tensions to mildly trolling his close friend 'JK', 'The Family Man 2' trailer is an exciting ride for the fans to witness right away.

The trailer also features late actor Asif Basra who passed away in November 2020 due to suicide. In the opening scene of the trailer, one could see Basra playing peacemaker between Srikant and his wife's marital issues.

Priyamani reprises her role as Srikant's wife, who struggles to keep her marriage afloat.

Created and produced by Raj and DK, 'The Family Man season 2' will begin streaming on 'Amazon Prime Video' from June 4, 2021.