A R Rahman to score music for 'Heropanti 2'

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and celebrated lyricist Mehboob came on board for Tiger Shroff's upcoming action film 'Heropanti 2'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news as he took to 'Twitter' to share the announcement.

"A R Rahman and Mehboob join 'Heropanti 2' team! The film stars Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Heropanti 2' will release on December 3," the post's caption read.

Tiger Shroff also shared the news on his social media and called it an 'absolute honor and privilege to work with the legendary maestro'.

Tiger had marked his Bollywood debut with 'Heropanti' in 2014, which was directed by Sabbir Khan.

The actor had recently broken the news about the sequel of 'Heropanti 2' with a post on his social media handle that read, "My first love is back with action and a thrill like never before! Let us celebrate this one together on December 3 in cinemas."

The film will star Tara Sutaria as the female lead. She had earlier shared the screen space with Tiger in the 2019 release 'Student of the Year 2'.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, 'Heropanti 2' will release on December 3 in theatres.