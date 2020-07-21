A R Rahman to pay tribute to Sushant

Ahead of the release of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara', A R Rahman will give a musical tribute to the late actor today. The film will start streaming on 'Disney+ Hotstar' on July 24.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. Director Mukesh Chhabra took to social media to thank the musician who composed all the songs in the upcoming film.

The 'Oscar' award winner took to 'Twitter' to announce the news. He wrote, "Catch us today at 12 PM at 'Disney+' and 'Sony Music India' for a musical tribute to our beloved Sushant Singh Rajput."

Singers like Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Sashaa Tirupati, Jonita Gandhi, Hriday Gattani and Sunidhi Chauhan will be participating in the virtual concert. Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya will also be a part of the tribute concert.

Mukesh Chhabra thanked A R Rahman for conceptualising such a tribute for Sushant. In an 'Instagram' post, he wrote, "Thank you so much Rahman sir for doing this for Sushant. It will be a beautiful tribute dedicated to him. Out of his own love, A R Rahman has created this beautiful gesture. I will forever be grateful. All of you have already shown us so much love towards 'Dil Bechara' album. So here is something more special to look forward to."

The songs of the movie have struck a chord with the audience as all the song videos that have been unveiled till now have received millions of views within a few hours of their release. The album has eight songs, which are all composed by Rahman and sung by various singers.

'Dil Bechara' stars Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. Swastika Mukherjee will also be seen playing a pivotal role.