A R Rahman to compose music for 'Pippa'

Mumbai: Academy award-winning composer A R Rahman came on board to compose music for 'Airlift' director Raja Krishna Menon's next project, titled 'Pippa'.

Set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the movie will feature Bollywood actors Ishaan Khattar, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli.

A R Rahman said that he was drawn to 'Pippa' as its story had a 'human connect'.

"It is about every family and I instantly related with it. I am looking forward to working with Raja Krishna Menon, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur," said the 54-year-old composer.

'Pippa' is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala's production studio 'RSVP' and Siddharth Roy Kapur's 'Roy Kapur Films'.

Rahman's previous collaborations with Screwvala and Kapur had resulted in the chartbuster soundtracks for films such as 'Swades', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Jodhaa Akbar' and 'Delhi-6'.

Screwvala said, "Patriotic and inspiring music has been Rahman's forte since the beginning of his iconic career."

He added, "We are happy to welcome the maestro on to the team of 'Pippa'. Collaborating with him has always resulted in spectacular albums and I'm inclined to believe that his music will be the beating heart of our film."

Kapur said that Rahman's music brings depth to the film's narrative as it 'elevates' its characters and storytelling.

"We are truly thrilled to have onboard the best musical talent one could ask for and to be able to collaborate with him again on what we hope will be another iconic album," he said.

The film will see Khatter playing the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Based on Mehta's book 'The Burning Chaffees', the movie's title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the 'PT-76', popularly known as 'Pippa'.

Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan and Menon have penned the movie's script. 'Pippa' is scheduled to hit theatres later this year.