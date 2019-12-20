'A Quiet Place 2' teaser hints at creepier sequel

Los Angeles: Actor Emily Blunt is back for the battle with silence in the second part of A Quiet Place, and the first footage of the sequel has teased a creepier and edgier story.

A Quiet Place was about a post-apocalyptic world where humans are the prey of fast-moving creatures who track victims by sound. The 2018 film revolved around a family struggling to survive in a world where making the slightest sound draws the attention of a predatory alien species that has taken over the planet. It was directed by Krasinski – who also featured in the horror project with his wife Blunt.

The 30-second teaser, which was released on Wednesday, shows the Abbott family, without Krasinski's character of fearless father Lee Abbott, trying to navigate their way in a jungle, and trying to do that without making noise.

It doesn't reveal much about how it is a follow-up of the 2018 film. The sequel is also directed by

Krasinski.