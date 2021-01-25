A peek into the festivities

Actor Varun Dhawan, who tied the knot with his high school sweetheart and fashion designer Natasha Dalal recently shared an inside glimpse of his pre-wedding festivities from his 'Haldi' ceremony.

From 'Team Seenu' to 'Team Humpty' and 'Team Ragu', Varun's gang was snapped posing in T-shirts that were dedicated to the actor's on-screen characters.

"Haldi done right," Varun captioned a picture where he is seen posing shirtless, covered in Haldi.

As per reports, Varun had reportedly walked down the aisle on Salman Khan's iconic song 'Tenu Leke' from the movie 'Salaam-E-Ishq'. The entire resort, where the wedding took place, was decked up in thousands of lights.

After the wedding ceremony, an after-party was held. Varun took to his 'Instagram Stories' and shared a video of him grooving to a song, along with his 'Main Tera Hero' co-star Kavish Majumdar.

Varun was seen in his sherwani with a teeka on his forehead. Kavish also shared a picture with the 'Badlapur' star on his 'Instagram Stories' and wrote, "Thanks for the invite, my brother. You are the best Bhaukaal."

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Zoa Morani and others, who attended the wedding also shared pictures from the wedding.

Karan Johar penned a long note for Varun, recalling the time when Varun faced the camera for him for the first time. Karan revealed that he developed an immediate protective feeling of love for Varun.

"I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in Goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was my assistant on 'My Name Is Khan'," wrote Karan.

He added, "I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be and sometimes even unintentionally! When he faced the camera for me for the first time, I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him and I almost assumed the role of a parent. That feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment."

"My boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life. Congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love are forever with you. Love you," concluded Johar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also welcomed them to 'marital bliss'. "Congratulations Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Welcome to marital bliss - from Saif and K," they wrote.

"Congratulations Varun Dhawan and Natasha. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, growth and togetherness," wrote Anushka Sharma.

Deepika Padukone wrote, "Congratulations you two! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and companionship!"

"Jugg Jugg Jeeyoooooo! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love," said Kiara Advani.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Congratulations. Wishing you all the love and lifelong happiness!"