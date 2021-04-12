A peek into an ex-convict's questionable past

Streaming giant 'Netflix' unveiled the first trailer for 'Searching for Sheela', an upcoming documentary about Ma Anand Sheela, the controversial one-time aide to spiritual leader Osho. A chapter in their story was previously explored in the 'Netflix' docuseries 'Wild Wild Country'.

"With the focus entirely on Sheela and her personality, the film explores her journey through India and her big homecoming while reminiscing about her early life and looking forward to what is next. Does Sheela seeks redemption or remains completely unaffected? Was Sheela a criminal or a woman in love? Is Sheela good or bad, black or white?" read the description of the trailer.

Executive producer Shakun Batra said, "I have always been very intrigued by Sheela's extraordinary life. Through this documentary, we have shadowed her as she traveled to India after almost 35 years. This is not an investigative piece but just an observation of a person who has had a questionable past and has always lived life on her terms."

"We trace her journey as she grapples with society's expectations of an ex-convict and attempts to re-brand the public opinion of herself. 'Searching for Sheela' is a documentary that tries to get a closer look at one of the most sensationalised personalities in India," he added.

Sheela herself said that the film will give viewers a glimpse of her 'real self', her 'identity' and her 'life and its evolution over the last 40 years.' The trailer also features a glimpse of Sheela's interaction with Bollywood celebrities, including producer Karan Johar.

Sheela's involvement in the '1984 Rajneeshee bioterror attack' was documented in 'Wild Wild Country'. In 1986, she pleaded guilty and has since been living in Switzerland.

Two rival projects on her life are in the works - an 'Amazon' film starring and executive produced by Priyanka Chopra and another with Alia Bhatt attached, Shakun as its director.