A-G's no to contempt case against Swara

The Attorney-General of India dismissed a plea to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against actor Swara Bhaskar for two comments, one of which was on the top court's verdict on the Babri Masjid case. In the plea, the petitioner described the actor's statement as an 'attack on the institution'.

One of the comments in question, which were made by the 'Veere Di Wedding' star in February 2020 at an event in Mumbai were in response to the Supreme Court verdict on the Babri Masjid issue in November 2019.

At the event, Bhaskar had commented on the apex's court verdict on Babri Masjid case, "We are living in a country where the Supreme Court of our country states that the demolition of Babri Masjid was unlawfully and in the same judgment rewards the same people who brought down the mosque. We are now in a situation where courts are not sure whether they believe in the constitution or not. What do we do then? It seems to me that as everyone has said that the path is clear to us and it has been shown to us by you all, whoever of you all have been part of the protest by the students by the women and by the citizen protestors it is to resist."

Attorney-General K K Venugopal said, "The comment refers to the judgement of the Supreme Court and is

not an attack on the institution. This does to offer any comment on the Supreme Court itself or say anything that would scandalise the authority of the Court. In my opinion, this statement does not constitute criminal contempt."