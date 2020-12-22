A glance at class discrimination

Netflix' recently released the official trailer of the upcoming film 'The White Tiger'. In the trailer, one can get an idea of the movie' plot featuring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. The trailer shows

a glimpse of the class discrimination that exploits a particular section of society.

The trailer begins with Balram Halwai (Adarsh) beaming with joy after he gets to work for Ashok (Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka). However, Ashok's father (played by Mahesh Manjrekar) constantly keeps reminding his son of his class status.

Things turn out for the worst when the couple commits a horrible mistake, for which they put the blame on Balram. How he plans to seek revenge and later becomes a successful entrepreneur covers up the rest of the film trailer.

At the end of the mysterious trailer, Adarsh Gourav could be seen saying, "I am just the one who has woken up, while the rest of you are still sleeping."

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, 'The White Tiger' will release on January 22, 2021.