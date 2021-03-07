A celebration of life in the city of Kolkata

In collaboration with 'Arts Forward' and 'Calcutta Instagrammers, West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO) hosted 'Calcutta – Kolkata Moments and Memories' on March 6 in 'New Town Coffee House'.



The event started at 5 pm and was launched by Debashish Sen, Chairman and Managing Director, WBHIDCO, in presence of eminent personalities like Shuvaprasanna, Rupchand Kundu, Ashok Mallick, Paramita Saha of 'Arts Forward' and Sammyabrata Mullick of 'Calcutta Instagrammers'.

Through a formal ceremony, 25 artworks, celebrating life in the city of Kolkata through generations were unveiled in the 'Coffee House Gallery' on the first floor. Certificates of appreciation were also awarded to all the artists, whose creations were adopted as a part of 'Coffee House Art Walk'. The artists explained their work before each one of them got felicitated.

Debashis Sen mentioned that 'Coffee House New Town' is an ideal location for displaying such art that depicts the charms of Old Calcutta and New Kolkata.

The event was attended by a large audience including 'Calcutta Instagrammers', famously known as #ig_calcutta and one of the largest 'Instagram' communities of Kolkata with over 90,000 followers on the social media platform.