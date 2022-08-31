67th Filmfare Awards - Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh bag 'best actors' awards

The 67th Filmfare Awards for 2022 were given out on the night of August 30. The awards ceremony saw the coming together of the entire Hindi film industry under one roof. The three films, which emerged as the big winners of the evening, were 'Mimi', 'Sardar Udham' and 'Shershaah'.

'Mimi' revolved around a small-town girl from Rajasthan, played by Kriti Sanon, who gets offered Rs 20 lakh to act as a surrogate for an American couple. 'Sardar Udham', helmed by Shoojit Sircar, was based on the story of 'revolutionary' Udham Singh, who avenged the massacre of Jallianwala Bagh by shooting Michael O'Dwyer in London, in March 1940. 'Shershaah', produced by Karan Johar, featured Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film was centred around the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who fought till his last breath during the 1999 Kargil war.

WINNERS OF 67th FILMFARE AWARDS

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh ('83')



Best Actress: Kriti Sanon ('Mimi')

Best Actor (Critics' Choice): Vicky Kaushal ('Sardar Udham')

Best Actress (Critics' Choice): Vidya Balan ('Sherni')

Best Director: Vishnuvardhan ('Shershaah')

Best Film (Popular Category): Shershaah

Best Film (Critics' Choice): Sardar Udham

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Pankaj Tripathi ('Mimi')

Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female): Sai Tamhankar ('Mimi')

Best Screenplay: Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah ('Sardar Udham')

Best Original Story: 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Best Debut Male: Ehan Bhat ('99 songs')

Best Debut Female: Sharvari Wagh ('Bunty Aur Babli 2')

Best Debut Director: Seema Pahwa ('Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi')

Best Music Album: Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose ('Shershaah')

Best Lyrics: Kausar Munir for 'Lehra Do' ('83')

Best Playback Singer (Male): B Praak for 'Mann Bharryaa 2.0' ('Shershaah')

Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur for 'Raataan Lambiyan' ('Shershaah')

Best Background Score: Shantanu Moitra ('Sardar Udham')

Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhyay ('Sardar Udham')

Best Editing: A Sreekar Prasad ('Shershaah')

Lifetime Achievement Award: Subhash Ghai