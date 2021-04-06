45 crew members test COVID positive

Aday after Akshay Kumar tested positive for the coronavirus, it has been confirmed that 45 crew members on 'Ram Setu' sets have also tested positive for COVID-19. The tests were mandatory as the shoot of the film was set to begin at a new location in Mumbai from Monday. While more than 100 people were tested as a precautionary measure, results of 45 people came positive. The shoot has now been halted. The news comes amid surging number of COVID-19 cases in the state, which forced the state government to introduce more stringent measures to control the spread.

Akshay, meanwhile, has been hospitalised. "Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care," the actor wrote on Twitter.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president B N Tiwari confirming the news said. "It's quite unfortunate that so many people tested positive at one go. While most were junior artists, a few from Akshay Kumar's team also tested positive for COVID-19. They have all been quarantined and provided medical attention. With Akshay also in quarantine, the shoot has been suspended as of now," he said.